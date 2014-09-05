FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks' loans up 10.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Aug 22-cbank
#Financials
September 5, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indian banks' loans up 10.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Aug 22-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose
10.9 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 22 from a year earlier,
while deposits grew 13.6 percent, the Reserve Bank
of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
    Outstanding loans fell 112.2 billion rupees ($1.86 billion)
to 61.18 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 22. Non-food
credit fell 106.9 billion rupees to 60.1 trillion rupees, while
food credit fell 5.3 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees.
    Bank deposits fell 91.9 billion rupees to 80.49 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 22.    
($1 = 60.3800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
