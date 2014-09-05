Indian banks' loans up 10.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Aug 22-cbank

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 10.9 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 22 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 13.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans fell 112.2 billion rupees ($1.86 billion) to 61.18 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 22. Non-food credit fell 106.9 billion rupees to 60.1 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 5.3 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees. Bank deposits fell 91.9 billion rupees to 80.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 22. ($1 = 60.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)