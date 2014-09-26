FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Sept. 19 week
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2014 / 11:39 AM / 3 years ago

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Sept. 19 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week as well.

State governments had 5.62 billion rupees ($91.9 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 19, compared with 5.06 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.1650 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.