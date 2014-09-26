Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Sept. 19 week

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week as well.

State governments had 5.62 billion rupees ($91.9 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 19, compared with 5.06 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.1650 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)