Indian govt had 257.86 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in Oct. 3 week
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Indian govt had 257.86 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in Oct. 3 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - India had 257.86 billion rupees of ($4.21 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Oct. 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 3.43 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended Oct. 3, compared with 7.51 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.2800 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

