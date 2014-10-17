FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' loans up 11 pct y/y in two weeks to Oct. 3 - cbank
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Indian banks' loans up 11 pct y/y in two weeks to Oct. 3 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian banks issued 11 percent more loans in the two weeks to Oct. 3 than in the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 1.22 trillion rupees ($19.85 billion) to 62.69 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 3. Non-food credit rose 1.29 trillion rupees to 61.7 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 60.9 billion rupees to 989.9 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.83 trillion rupees to 82.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 3.

$1 = 61.4600 Indian rupee Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.