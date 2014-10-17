FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt had no outstanding loans with RBI in week ended Oct. 10
October 17, 2014

Indian govt had no outstanding loans with RBI in week ended Oct. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - India had no outstanding loans with the central bank under the ways and means advances in the week ended Oct. 10, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 256.86 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) worth outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 21.28 billion rupees ($346.24 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Oct. 10, compared with 3.43 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. (1 US dollar = 61.4650 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

