Indian govt had 177.28 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 21 week
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Indian govt had 177.28 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 21 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 177.28 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended Nov. 21, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 320.87 billion rupees worth outstanding loans during the week ended Nov. 14.

State governments had 18.66 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended Nov. 21, compared with 17.34 billion rupees in the week ended Nov. 14. ($1 = 62.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

