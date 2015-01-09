Indian banks' loans up 10.5 pct y-o-y in two weeks to Dec. 26 - cbank

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans grew 10.5 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 26 from the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 432.2 billion rupees ($6.94 billion) to 63.47 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec 26. Non-food credit rose 401.3 billion rupees to 62.38 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 30.8 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 432.1 billion rupees to 83.36 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 26. ($1 = 62.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)