Indian banks' loans up 10.7 pct y/y in two weeks to Jan 9 - cbank
January 23, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Indian banks' loans up 10.7 pct y/y in two weeks to Jan 9 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 9 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 443.3 billion rupees ($7.22 billion) to 63.91 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 9. Non-food credit rose 434.3 billion rupees to 62.82 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 9.1 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 795.5 billion rupees to 84.16 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 9. ($1 = 61.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

