Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Jan 16 week
January 23, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Jan 16 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 16, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week as well.

State governments had 26.72 billion rupees ($435.04 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 16, compared with 18.7 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

