FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank loans up 10.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Dec 12 -cbank
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 26, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indian bank loans up 10.9 pct y/y in two weeks to Dec 12 -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 10.9 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits also grew 10.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 190.9 billion rupees ($3 billion) to 63.03 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 12. Non-food credit rose 213.6 billion rupees to 61.98 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 22.8 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 240.7 billion rupees to 82.93 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 12. ($1 = 63.5575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.