Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 20 week

March 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended March 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 34.83 billion rupees ($557.73 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended March 20, compared with 2.97 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 62.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)