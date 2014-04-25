FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank policy committee advised keeping rates unchanged in April
April 25, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank policy committee advised keeping rates unchanged in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - All members of the Indian central bank’s monetary policy technical advisory committee recommended that Governor Raghuram Rajan keep interest rates unchanged at its policy review on April 1, according to minutes out on Friday.

That was ultimately the decision taken by Rajan, as the Reserve Bank of India kept the policy repo rate at 8 percent this month because of easing consumer inflation. The decision was in line with market expectations.

In India, the central bank governor decides on monetary policy, while the technical advisory committee serves as a advisory body.

Most members also recommended that RBI should focus on building up forex reserves to manage capital outflow risks, the minutes showed, while one member of the committee was in favour of lowering the banks’ statutory liquidity ratio to 22 percent from 23 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

