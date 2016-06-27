FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian PM defends under-fire outgoing RBI chief
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Indian PM defends under-fire outgoing RBI chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Monday, days after the central bank chief made public his decision to stand down after just one three-year term.

In his first comments since Rajan announced his decision, Modi said he had a good working relationship with the central bank chief. Modi also defended Rajan in the face of strident criticism from right-wing members of his ruling political party.

Those who created controversies were being unjust to Rajan, Modi told Times Now TV in a rare interview, adding the central banker’s patriotism was “no less than any of ours”. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.