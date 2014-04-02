India money supply up 13.5 pct y/y in fortnight ended March 21 - cbank

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - India’s money supply rose 13.5 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended March 21, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 95.13 trillion rupees ($1.59 trillion) as on March 21, compared with 94.55 trillion rupees on March 7, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 9.5 percent in the week to March 28, higher than 8.5 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to March 28, lower than 11.5 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 59.7225 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)