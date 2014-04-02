FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India money supply up 13.5 pct y/y in fortnight ended March 21 - cbank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

India money supply up 13.5 pct y/y in fortnight ended March 21 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - India’s money supply rose 13.5 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended March 21, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 95.13 trillion rupees ($1.59 trillion) as on March 21, compared with 94.55 trillion rupees on March 7, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 9.5 percent in the week to March 28, higher than 8.5 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to March 28, lower than 11.5 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 59.7225 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.