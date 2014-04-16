FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India money supply up 13.6 pct y/y in fortnight ended April 4 - cbank
April 16, 2014

India money supply up 13.6 pct y/y in fortnight ended April 4 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - India’s money supply rose 13.6 percent year-on-year in the fortnight ended April 4, compared with 12.9 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 97.08 trillion rupees ($1.61 trillion) as on April 4, compared with 95.13 trillion rupees on March 21, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 8.7 percent in the week to April 11, lower than 9 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 9 percent year-on-year in the week to April 11, lower than 10.7 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

