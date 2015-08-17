FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Aug 14 - RBI
#Asia
August 17, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Aug 14 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug.
14, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks borrowed
6.10 billion rupees ($93.59 million) on Aug. 13. 
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
31/07                  0.25        8.25
30/07                    --        8.25
29/07                  0.25        8.25
28/07                  0.10        8.25
27/07                  4.85        8.25
25/07                    --        8.25
24/07                  0.45        8.25
23/07                    --        8.25
22/07                    --        8.25
21/07                  0.15        8.25
20/07                    --        8.25
17/07                  0.75        8.25
16/07                  0.25        8.25
15/07                  0.10        8.25
14/07                   --         8.25
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
30/06                 39.00        8.25
29/06                  0.60        8.25
27/06                   --         8.25
26/06                   --         8.25
25/06                  7.00        8.25
24/06                   --         8.25
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1fjBBkk)
($1 = 65.1800 Indian rupees)


 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
