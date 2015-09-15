FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 800 mln rupees via MSF on Sept 14 - RBI
#Asia
September 15, 2015 / 3:44 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 800 mln rupees via MSF on Sept 14 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 800 million rupees
($12.06 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Sept. 14, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Tuesday.
    The banks borrowed 19.33 billion rupees from the central
bank's MSF window on Sept. 11.
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
14/09                  0.80        8.25
11/09                 19.33        8.25
10/09                    --        8.25
09/09                  0.30        8.25
08/09                 15.65        8.25
07/09                  2.29        8.25
05/09                 40.09        8.25
04/09                 18.05        8.25
03/09                  0.10        8.25
02/09                  6.35        8.25
01/09                    --        8.25
31/08                 13.50        8.25
29/08                    --        8.25
28/08                  2.00        8.25
27/08                  2.25        8.25
26/08                  9.90        8.25
25/08                    --        8.25
24/08                 47.11        8.25
22/08                  7.50        8.25    
21/08                 12.45        8.25
20/08                    --        8.25
19/08                  2.50        8.25
18/08                  6.75        8.25
17/08                  0.30        8.25
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
31/07                  0.25        8.25
30/07                    --        8.25
29/07                  0.25        8.25
28/07                  0.10        8.25
27/07                  4.85        8.25
25/07                    --        8.25
24/07                  0.45        8.25
23/07                    --        8.25
22/07                    --        8.25
21/07                  0.15        8.25
20/07                    --        8.25
17/07                  0.75        8.25
16/07                  0.25        8.25
15/07                  0.10        8.25
14/07                   --         8.25
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1KbBkJw)
($1 = 66.3300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
