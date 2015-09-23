FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 4.85 bln rupees via MSF on Sept 22 - RBI
#Asia
September 23, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 4.85 bln rupees via MSF on Sept 22 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 4.85 billion
rupees ($73.5 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Sept. 22, compared with 750 million
rupees on Sept. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
22/09                  4.85        8.25
21/09                  0.75        8.25
19/09                    --        8.25
18/09                 81.80        8.25
17/09                 10.53        8.25
16/09                  9.39        8.25
15/09                  4.00        8.25
14/09                  0.80        8.25
11/09                 19.33        8.25
10/09                    --        8.25
09/09                  0.30        8.25
08/09                 15.65        8.25
07/09                  2.29        8.25
05/09                 40.09        8.25
04/09                 18.05        8.25
03/09                  0.10        8.25
02/09                  6.35        8.25
01/09                    --        8.25
31/08                 13.50        8.25
29/08                    --        8.25
28/08                  2.00        8.25
27/08                  2.25        8.25
26/08                  9.90        8.25
25/08                    --        8.25
24/08                 47.11        8.25
22/08                  7.50        8.25    
21/08                 12.45        8.25
20/08                    --        8.25
19/08                  2.50        8.25
18/08                  6.75        8.25
17/08                  0.30        8.25
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
31/07                  0.25        8.25
30/07                    --        8.25
29/07                  0.25        8.25
28/07                  0.10        8.25
27/07                  4.85        8.25
25/07                    --        8.25
24/07                  0.45        8.25
23/07                    --        8.25
22/07                    --        8.25
21/07                  0.15        8.25
20/07                    --        8.25
17/07                  0.75        8.25
16/07                  0.25        8.25
15/07                  0.10        8.25
14/07                   --         8.25
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1OQf7Gb)

($1 = 66.0300 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

