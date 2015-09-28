TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 3.25 bln rupees via MSF on Sept 24 - RBI

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 3.25 billion rupees ($49.2 million) from the central bank’s marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 24, compared with 800 million rupees on Sept. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
BANKS’ BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 24/09 3.25 8.25 23/09 0.80 8.25 22/09 4.85 8.25 21/09 0.75 8.25 19/09 -- 8.25 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1QHQV7x) ($1 = 66.0850 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)