TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 24.60 bln rupees via MSF on Oct 1 - RBI
#Asia
October 5, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 24.60 bln rupees via MSF on Oct 1 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 24.60 billion rupees
 ($377.01 million)from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Oct. 1, compared with 4.05 billion
rupees on Sept. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. 
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
01/10                 24.60        7.75
30/09                  4.05        7.75
29/09                 11.00        7.75
28/09                 54.15        8.25
25/09                  3.95        8.25
24/09                  3.25        8.25
23/09                  0.80        8.25
22/09                  4.85        8.25
21/09                  0.75        8.25
19/09                    --        8.25
18/09                 81.80        8.25
17/09                 10.53        8.25
16/09                  9.39        8.25
15/09                  4.00        8.25
14/09                  0.80        8.25
11/09                 19.33        8.25
10/09                    --        8.25
09/09                  0.30        8.25
08/09                 15.65        8.25
07/09                  2.29        8.25
05/09                 40.09        8.25
04/09                 18.05        8.25
03/09                  0.10        8.25
02/09                  6.35        8.25
01/09                    --        8.25
31/08                 13.50        8.25
29/08                    --        8.25
28/08                  2.00        8.25
27/08                  2.25        8.25
26/08                  9.90        8.25
25/08                    --        8.25
24/08                 47.11        8.25
22/08                  7.50        8.25    
21/08                 12.45        8.25
20/08                    --        8.25
19/08                  2.50        8.25
18/08                  6.75        8.25
17/08                  0.30        8.25
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1NfisiW)

($1 = 65.2500 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
