TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 13.50 bln rupees via MSF on Oct 19 - RBI
October 20, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 13.50 bln rupees via MSF on Oct 19 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 13.50 billion
rupees ($207.95 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 19, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Tuesday.
    The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window
on Oct. 17.
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
19/10                 13.50        7.75
17/10                    --        7.75
16/10                 36.20        7.75
15/10                  0.30        7.75
14/10                  1.75        7.75
13/10                    --        7.75
12/10                  0.60        7.75
09/10                  4.00        7.75
08/10                  5.52        7.75
07/10                  2.50        7.75
06/10                  2.50        7.75
05/10                  3.35        7.75
03/10                    --        7.75
01/10                 24.60        7.75
30/09                  4.05        7.75
29/09                 11.00        7.75
28/09                 54.15        8.25
25/09                  3.95        8.25
24/09                  3.25        8.25
23/09                  0.80        8.25
22/09                  4.85        8.25
21/09                  0.75        8.25
19/09                    --        8.25
18/09                 81.80        8.25
17/09                 10.53        8.25
16/09                  9.39        8.25
15/09                  4.00        8.25
14/09                  0.80        8.25
11/09                 19.33        8.25
10/09                    --        8.25
09/09                  0.30        8.25
08/09                 15.65        8.25
07/09                  2.29        8.25
05/09                 40.09        8.25
04/09                 18.05        8.25
03/09                  0.10        8.25
02/09                  6.35        8.25
01/09                    --        8.25
31/08                 13.50        8.25
29/08                    --        8.25
28/08                  2.00        8.25
27/08                  2.25        8.25
26/08                  9.90        8.25
25/08                    --        8.25
24/08                 47.11        8.25
22/08                  7.50        8.25    
21/08                 12.45        8.25
20/08                    --        8.25
19/08                  2.50        8.25
18/08                  6.75        8.25
17/08                  0.30        8.25
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1GQei9E)


($1 = 64.9200 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
