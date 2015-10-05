FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Oct 3 - RBI
October 5, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Oct 3 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct.
3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks borrowed
24.60 billion rupees  ($377.01 million) on Oct. 1.
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
03/10                    --        7.75
01/10                 24.60        7.75
30/09                  4.05        7.75
29/09                 11.00        7.75
28/09                 54.15        8.25
25/09                  3.95        8.25
24/09                  3.25        8.25
23/09                  0.80        8.25
22/09                  4.85        8.25
21/09                  0.75        8.25
19/09                    --        8.25
18/09                 81.80        8.25
17/09                 10.53        8.25
16/09                  9.39        8.25
15/09                  4.00        8.25
14/09                  0.80        8.25
11/09                 19.33        8.25
10/09                    --        8.25
09/09                  0.30        8.25
08/09                 15.65        8.25
07/09                  2.29        8.25
05/09                 40.09        8.25
04/09                 18.05        8.25
03/09                  0.10        8.25
02/09                  6.35        8.25
01/09                    --        8.25
31/08                 13.50        8.25
29/08                    --        8.25
28/08                  2.00        8.25
27/08                  2.25        8.25
26/08                  9.90        8.25
25/08                    --        8.25
24/08                 47.11        8.25
22/08                  7.50        8.25    
21/08                 12.45        8.25
20/08                    --        8.25
19/08                  2.50        8.25
18/08                  6.75        8.25
17/08                  0.30        8.25
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1WHo8Ul)

($1 = 65.2500 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
