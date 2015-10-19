FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Oct 17 - RBI
#Asia
October 19, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Oct 17 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct.
17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
    The banks borrowed 36.2 billion rupees ($559.16 million)
from the central bank's MSF window on Oct. 16.
         
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
17/10                    --        7.75
16/10                 36.20        7.75
15/10                  0.30        7.75
14/10                  1.75        7.75
13/10                    --        7.75
12/10                  0.60        7.75
09/10                  4.00        7.75
08/10                  5.52        7.75
07/10                  2.50        7.75
06/10                  2.50        7.75
05/10                  3.35        7.75
03/10                    --        7.75
01/10                 24.60        7.75
30/09                  4.05        7.75
29/09                 11.00        7.75
28/09                 54.15        8.25
25/09                  3.95        8.25
24/09                  3.25        8.25
23/09                  0.80        8.25
22/09                  4.85        8.25
21/09                  0.75        8.25
19/09                    --        8.25
18/09                 81.80        8.25
17/09                 10.53        8.25
16/09                  9.39        8.25
15/09                  4.00        8.25
14/09                  0.80        8.25
11/09                 19.33        8.25
10/09                    --        8.25
09/09                  0.30        8.25
08/09                 15.65        8.25
07/09                  2.29        8.25
05/09                 40.09        8.25
04/09                 18.05        8.25
03/09                  0.10        8.25
02/09                  6.35        8.25
01/09                    --        8.25
31/08                 13.50        8.25
29/08                    --        8.25
28/08                  2.00        8.25
27/08                  2.25        8.25
26/08                  9.90        8.25
25/08                    --        8.25
24/08                 47.11        8.25
22/08                  7.50        8.25    
21/08                 12.45        8.25
20/08                    --        8.25
19/08                  2.50        8.25
18/08                  6.75        8.25
17/08                  0.30        8.25
14/08                    --        8.25
13/08                  6.10        8.25
12/08                  0.30        8.25
11/08                  2.00        8.25
10/08                  1.52        8.25
08/08                    --        8.25
07/08                  4.75        8.25
06/08                    --        8.25
05/08                  5.65        8.25
04/08                  0.45        8.25
03/08                  1.80        8.25
01/08                    --        8.25
-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1ODdrB6)

($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
