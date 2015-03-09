FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 148.38 bln rupees via MSF on March 7 - RBI
March 9, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 148.38 bln rupees via MSF on March 7 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 148.38 billion
rupees ($2.37 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window for two days on March 7, compared with
18.77 billion rupees on March 5, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
30/01                   1.2        8.75
29/01                  0.20        8.75
28/01                    --        8.75
27/01                  0.15        8.75
23/01                 14.20        8.75 
22/01                  0.70        8.75
21/01                  0.45        8.75
20/01                  0.20        8.75
19/01                  1.33        8.75
16/01                    --        8.75
15/01                  0.20        8.75
14/01                  5.80        9.00
13/01                  0.45        9.00
12/01                 15.91        9.00
09/01                  2.05        9.00
08/01                  3.56        9.00
07/01                  0.84        9.00
06/01                  1.23        9.00
05/01                 58.01        9.00
02/01                  8.00        9.00
01/01                    --        9.00

-------------------------------------------

($1 = 62.6300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
