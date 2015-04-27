FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on April 25 - RBI
#Asia
April 27, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on April 25 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on April
25, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks did not
borrow on April 24, as well.
    
       
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
25/04                    --        8.50
24/04                    --        8.50
23/04                 74.43        8.50
22/04                  1.45        8.50
21/04                  0.42        8.50
20/04                  2.62        8.50
18/04                 28.30        8.50
17/04                  2.15        8.50
16/04                    --        8.50
15/04                 33.70        8.50
13/04                  3.30        8.50
11/04                   --         8.50
10/04                 26.31        8.50
09/04                  2.50        8.50
08/04                 19.49        8.50
07/04                  0.90        8.50
06/04                  9.00        8.50
04/04                 22.50        8.50
01/04                416.38        8.50
31/03                416.38        8.50
30/03                 72.30        8.50
28/03                 58.49        8.50
27/03                 23.55        8.50
26/03                  6.90        8.50
25/03                  2.28        8.50   
24/03                  4.05        8.50       
23/03                  1.05        8.50
21/03                  5.00        8.50
20/03                 41.85        8.50
19/03                  6.00        8.50
18/03                  0.25        8.50
17/03                    --        8.50
16/03                  2.00        8.50
14/03                119.48        8.50
13/03                  0.70        8.50
12/03                  1.50        8.50
11/03                  3.54        8.50
10/03                    --        8.50
09/03                    --        8.50
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1b5KDiR)


 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

