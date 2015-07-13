FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
July 13, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow any funds via MSF on July 11 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow any funds
from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window
on July 11, compared with 2.6 billion rupees on July 10, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
          
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
11/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
30/06                 39.00        8.25
29/06                  0.60        8.25
27/06                   --         8.25
26/06                   --         8.25
25/06                  7.00        8.25
24/06                   --         8.25
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1M13VoM)
($1 = 63.4600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
