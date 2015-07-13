TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow any funds via MSF on July 11 - RBI

July 13 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow any funds from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July 11, compared with 2.6 billion rupees on July 10, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 11/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1M13VoM) ($1 = 63.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)