TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 100 mln rupees via MSF on June 9 - RBI
#Asia
June 10, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 100 mln rupees via MSF on June 9 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 100 million rupees
($1.56 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on June 9, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Wednesday.
    Indian banks borrowed 49.65 billion rupees from the central
bank's marginal standing facility window on June 8.
      
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50
30/04                 28.50        8.50
29/04                  1.00        8.50
28/04                  2.25        8.50
27/04                   3.3        8.50
25/04                    --        8.50
24/04                    --        8.50
23/04                 74.43        8.50
22/04                  1.45        8.50
21/04                  0.42        8.50
20/04                  2.62        8.50
18/04                 28.30        8.50
17/04                  2.15        8.50
16/04                    --        8.50
15/04                 33.70        8.50
13/04                  3.30        8.50
11/04                   --         8.50
10/04                 26.31        8.50
09/04                  2.50        8.50
08/04                 19.49        8.50
07/04                  0.90        8.50
06/04                  9.00        8.50
04/04                 22.50        8.50
01/04                416.38        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1e23EVL)


($1 = 64.0100 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

