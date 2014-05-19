TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees from MSF window on May 16 - RBI

May 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 450 million rupees ($7.62 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 16 for three days, compared with no borrowings on May 15 for one day, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 28/03 283.00 9.00 27/03 4.25 9.00 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)