TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees from MSF window on May 16 - RBI
#Asia
May 19, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees from MSF window on May 16 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 450 million rupees
($7.62 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on May 16 for three days, compared with no
borrowings on May 15 for one day, the Reserve Bank of India
said.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
16/05                  0.450       9.00
15/05                     --         --
13/05                 186.35       9.00
12/05                  31.70       9.00
09/05                  19.50       9.00
08/05                  10.00       9.00
07/05                  71.05       9.00
06/05                   7.50       9.00
05/05                   6.45       9.00
02/05                  20.05       9.00 
30/04                  52.35       9.00
29/04                   0.95       9.00
28/04                   5.91       9.00
25/04                  25.90       9.00
23/04                   0.15       9.00
22/04                   3.40       9.00 
21/04                  42.80       9.00                
17/04                  15.70       9.00   
16/04                   ----       9.00   
15/04                   4.80       9.00   
11/04                  26.50       9.00   
10/04                   0.75       9.00
09/04                   6.05       9.00
07/04                 159.25       9.00
04/04                   6.10       9.00  
03/04                  32.50       9.00  
02/04                 123.39       9.00  
01/04                 219.29       9.00 
28/03                 283.00       9.00 
27/03                   4.25       9.00
26/03                    ---        ---
25/03                   2.65       9.00
24/03                  20.35       9.00
21/03                 176.30       9.00
20/03                  90.75       9.00
19/03                 119.87       9.00
18/03                 160.85       9.00
14/03                 208.25       9.00
13/03                   0.20       9.00
12/03                   1.80       9.00
11/03                  22.50       9.00
10/03                  30.50       9.00
07/03                  93.42       9.00
06/03                   1.30       9.00
05/03                   6.20       9.00
04/03                   8.30       9.00
03/03                   8.35       9.00   
-------------------------------------------

($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
