TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow any funds from MSF window on May 27 - RBI
#Asia
May 28, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow any funds from MSF window on May 27 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on May 27, the
second day in a row, the Reserve Bank of India said.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
27/05                    --          --
26/05                    --          --
23/05                  19.12       9.00
22/05                   8.00       9.00
21/05                   2.00       9.00
20/05                     --        --
19/05                  0.860       9.00 
16/05                  0.450       9.00
15/05                     --         --
13/05                 186.35       9.00
12/05                  31.70       9.00
09/05                  19.50       9.00
08/05                  10.00       9.00
07/05                  71.05       9.00
06/05                   7.50       9.00
05/05                   6.45       9.00
02/05                  20.05       9.00 
30/04                  52.35       9.00
29/04                   0.95       9.00
28/04                   5.91       9.00
25/04                  25.90       9.00
23/04                   0.15       9.00
22/04                   3.40       9.00 
21/04                  42.80       9.00                
17/04                  15.70       9.00   
16/04                   ----       9.00   
15/04                   4.80       9.00   
11/04                  26.50       9.00   
10/04                   0.75       9.00
09/04                   6.05       9.00
07/04                 159.25       9.00
04/04                   6.10       9.00  
03/04                  32.50       9.00  
02/04                 123.39       9.00  
01/04                 219.29       9.00 
28/03                 283.00       9.00 
27/03                   4.25       9.00
26/03                    ---        ---
25/03                   2.65       9.00
24/03                  20.35       9.00
21/03                 176.30       9.00
20/03                  90.75       9.00
19/03                 119.87       9.00
18/03                 160.85       9.00
14/03                 208.25       9.00
13/03                   0.20       9.00
12/03                   1.80       9.00
11/03                  22.50       9.00
10/03                  30.50       9.00
07/03                  93.42       9.00
06/03                   1.30       9.00
05/03                   6.20       9.00
04/03                   8.30       9.00
03/03                   8.35       9.00   
-------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
