TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on March 10 - RBI
#Asia
March 11, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on March 10 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on March
10, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks did
not borrow on March 9 as well.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
10/03                    --        8.50
09/03                    --        8.50
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
30/01                   1.2        8.75
29/01                  0.20        8.75
28/01                    --        8.75
27/01                  0.15        8.75
23/01                 14.20        8.75 
22/01                  0.70        8.75
21/01                  0.45        8.75
20/01                  0.20        8.75
19/01                  1.33        8.75
16/01                    --        8.75
15/01                  0.20        8.75
14/01                  5.80        9.00
13/01                  0.45        9.00
12/01                 15.91        9.00
09/01                  2.05        9.00
08/01                  3.56        9.00
07/01                  0.84        9.00
06/01                  1.23        9.00
05/01                 58.01        9.00
02/01                  8.00        9.00
01/01                    --        9.00

-------------------------------------------

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
