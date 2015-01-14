FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees via MSF on Jan 13 - RBI
#Asia
January 14, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees via MSF on Jan 13 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 450 million rupees
($7.24 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Jan. 13, compared with 15.91 billion
rupees on Jan. 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
13/01                  0.45        9.00
12/01                 15.91        9.00
09/01                  2.05        9.00
08/01                  3.56        9.00
07/01                  0.84        9.00
06/01                  1.23        9.00
05/01                 58.01        9.00
02/01                  8.00        9.00
01/01                    --        9.00
31/12                 52.75        9.00 
30/12                  1.00        9.00
29/12                 70.05        9.00
26/12                 33.25        9.00
24/12                  0.72        9.00
23/12                  0.40        9.00
22/12                  4.79        9.00
19/12                  0.09        9.00        
18/12                    --        9.00
17/12                  2.70        9.00
16/12                 60.79        9.00
15/12                  2.07        9.00
12/12                 35.45        9.00
11/12                  4.30        9.00
10/12                    --        9.00
09/12                 10.81        9.00
08/12                  1.91        9.00
05/12                 38.00        9.00
04/12                  4.20        9.00
03/12                  8.33        9.00
02/12                  5.65        9.00
01/12                  7.25        9.00
28/11                  7.50        9.00
27/11                  2.80        9.00
26/11                  0.60        9.00
25/11                  0.20        9.00
24/11                  8.63        9.00
21/11                  0.16        9.00
20/11                  1.00        9.00
19/11                  0.10        9.00
18/11                    --        9.00
17/11                 14.11        9.00
14/11                    --        9.00
13/11                    --        9.00
12/11                  4.15        9.00
11/11                 17.47        9.00     
10/11                  1.00        9.00     
07/11                 28.70        9.00            
05/11                  7.50        9.00        
03/11                    --        9.00                
31/10                  0.20        9.00

-------------------------------------------

($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
