FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 6.5 bln rupees via MSF on Sept 1 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 2, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 6.5 bln rupees via MSF on Sept 1 - RBI

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 6.5 billion
rupees($107.21 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window on September 1, compared with
10.85 billion rupees on Aug. 28, the Reserve Bank of India said.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
01/09                  6.50        9.00
28/08                 10.85        9.00
27/08                  --          9.00
26/08                  0.01        9.00
25/08                  2.26        9.00
22/08                 12.00        9.00
21/08                  --          9.00
20/08                  0.20        9.00 
19/08                  --           --
14/08                 31.71        9.00 
13/08                  1.00        9.00
12/08                  0.65        9.00
11/08                 21.29        9.00 
08/08                 24.85        9.00 
07/08                  5.00        9.00 
06/08                 16.39        9.00 
05/08                  3.00        9.00
04/08                   --          --
01/08                 25.00        9.00 
31/07                  0.70        9.00
30/07                   --          --
28/07                  4.99        9.00
25/07                 23.52        9.00
24/07                127.33        9.00
23/07                 28.85        9.00
22/07                 88.10        9.00
21/07                 78.40        9.00
18/07                  0.60        9.00
17/07                  0.27        9.00
16/07                     0        9.00
15/07                  3.29        9.00
14/07                 68.37        9.00
11/07                 83.80        9.00
10/07                  5.10        9.00
09/07                 27.20        9.00
08/07                 44.30        9.00 
07/07                 24.72        9.00  
04/07                  8.50        9.00 
03/07                     0        9.00    
02/07                     0        9.00
01/07                 56.75        9.00
30/06                 88.90        9.00
27/06                 88.80        9.00 
26/06                     0        9.00
25/06                  1.35        9.00
24/06                  6.79        9.00
23/06                 36.45        9.00
20/06                  7.80        9.00
19/06                  2.85        9.00
18/06                  0.710       9.00 
17/06                  9.71        9.00
16/06                  2.10        9.00
13/06                 50.11        9.00
12/06                  0.540       9.00
11/06                  4.6         9.00
10/06                  0.070       9.00 
09/06                  --          --
06/06                  2.44        9.00
05/06                  --          -- 
04/06                  0.780       9.00
03/06                 13.28        9.00
02/06                  9.78        9.00 
30/05                  0.400       9.00  
29/05                 17.08        9.00
28/05                  0.370       9.00 
27/05                    --          --
26/05                    --          --
23/05                  19.12       9.00
22/05                   8.00       9.00
21/05                   2.00       9.00
20/05                     --        --
19/05                  0.860       9.00 
16/05                  0.450       9.00
15/05                     --         --
13/05                 186.35       9.00
12/05                  31.70       9.00
09/05                  19.50       9.00
08/05                  10.00       9.00
07/05                  71.05       9.00
06/05                   7.50       9.00
05/05                   6.45       9.00
02/05                  20.05       9.00 
30/04                  52.35       9.00
29/04                   0.95       9.00
28/04                   5.91       9.00
25/04                  25.90       9.00
23/04                   0.15       9.00
22/04                   3.40       9.00 
21/04                  42.80       9.00                
17/04                  15.70       9.00   
16/04                   ----       9.00   
15/04                   4.80       9.00   
11/04                  26.50       9.00   
10/04                   0.75       9.00
09/04                   6.05       9.00
07/04                 159.25       9.00
04/04                   6.10       9.00  
03/04                  32.50       9.00  
02/04                 123.39       9.00  
01/04                 219.29       9.00 
-------------------------------------------

(1 US dollar = 60.6300 Indian rupee)

 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.