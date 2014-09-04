TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Sept 3 - RBI

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow any funds from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Sept. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said. There were no borrowings under the MSF window on Sept. 2 as well. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 03/09 -- 9.00 02/09 -- 9.00 01/09 6.50 9.00 28/08 10.85 9.00 27/08 -- 9.00 26/08 0.01 9.00 25/08 2.26 9.00 22/08 12.00 9.00 21/08 -- 9.00 20/08 0.20 9.00 19/08 -- -- 14/08 31.71 9.00 13/08 1.00 9.00 12/08 0.65 9.00 11/08 21.29 9.00 08/08 24.85 9.00 07/08 5.00 9.00 06/08 16.39 9.00 05/08 3.00 9.00 04/08 -- -- 01/08 25.00 9.00 31/07 0.70 9.00 30/07 -- -- 28/07 4.99 9.00 25/07 23.52 9.00 24/07 127.33 9.00 23/07 28.85 9.00 22/07 88.10 9.00 21/07 78.40 9.00 18/07 0.60 9.00 17/07 0.27 9.00 16/07 0 9.00 15/07 3.29 9.00 14/07 68.37 9.00 11/07 83.80 9.00 10/07 5.10 9.00 09/07 27.20 9.00 08/07 44.30 9.00 07/07 24.72 9.00 04/07 8.50 9.00 03/07 0 9.00 02/07 0 9.00 01/07 56.75 9.00 30/06 88.90 9.00 27/06 88.80 9.00 26/06 0 9.00 25/06 1.35 9.00 24/06 6.79 9.00 23/06 36.45 9.00 20/06 7.80 9.00 19/06 2.85 9.00 18/06 0.710 9.00 17/06 9.71 9.00 16/06 2.10 9.00 13/06 50.11 9.00 12/06 0.540 9.00 11/06 4.6 9.00 10/06 0.070 9.00 09/06 -- -- 06/06 2.44 9.00 05/06 -- -- 04/06 0.780 9.00 03/06 13.28 9.00 02/06 9.78 9.00 30/05 0.400 9.00 29/05 17.08 9.00 28/05 0.370 9.00 27/05 -- -- 26/05 -- -- 23/05 19.12 9.00 22/05 8.00 9.00 21/05 2.00 9.00 20/05 -- -- 19/05 0.860 9.00 16/05 0.450 9.00 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)