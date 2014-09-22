FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 550 mln rupees via MSF on Sept. 19 - RBI
#Asia
September 22, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 550 mln rupees via MSF on Sept. 19 - RBI

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 550 million rupees
($9.04 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Sept. 19, compared with 5.56 billion
rupees on Sept. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
19/09                  0.55        9.00
18/09                  5.56        9.00
17/09                  0.50        9.00
16/09                  1.25        9.00
15/09                  1.69        9.00
12/09                  1.06        9.00
11/09                  2.40        9.00
10/09                  1.18        9.00
09/09                  2.00        9.00               
08/09                  4.78        9.00
05/09                  0.54        9.00
04/09                  0.7         9.00
03/09                  --          9.00
02/09                  --          9.00 
01/09                  6.50        9.00
28/08                 10.85        9.00
27/08                  --          9.00
26/08                  0.01        9.00
25/08                  2.26        9.00
22/08                 12.00        9.00
21/08                  --          9.00
20/08                  0.20        9.00 
19/08                  --           --
14/08                 31.71        9.00 
13/08                  1.00        9.00
12/08                  0.65        9.00
11/08                 21.29        9.00 
08/08                 24.85        9.00 
07/08                  5.00        9.00 
06/08                 16.39        9.00 
05/08                  3.00        9.00
04/08                   --          --
01/08                 25.00        9.00 
31/07                  0.70        9.00
30/07                   --          --
28/07                  4.99        9.00
25/07                 23.52        9.00
24/07                127.33        9.00
23/07                 28.85        9.00
22/07                 88.10        9.00
21/07                 78.40        9.00
18/07                  0.60        9.00
17/07                  0.27        9.00
16/07                     0        9.00
15/07                  3.29        9.00
14/07                 68.37        9.00
11/07                 83.80        9.00
10/07                  5.10        9.00
09/07                 27.20        9.00
08/07                 44.30        9.00 
07/07                 24.72        9.00  
04/07                  8.50        9.00 
03/07                     0        9.00    
02/07                     0        9.00
01/07                 56.75        9.00
30/06                 88.90        9.00
27/06                 88.80        9.00 
26/06                     0        9.00
25/06                  1.35        9.00
24/06                  6.79        9.00
23/06                 36.45        9.00
20/06                  7.80        9.00
19/06                  2.85        9.00
18/06                  0.710       9.00 
17/06                  9.71        9.00
16/06                  2.10        9.00
13/06                 50.11        9.00
12/06                  0.540       9.00
11/06                  4.6         9.00
10/06                  0.070       9.00 
09/06                  --          --
06/06                  2.44        9.00
05/06                  --          -- 
04/06                  0.780       9.00
03/06                 13.28        9.00
02/06                  9.78        9.00 
30/05                  0.400       9.00  
29/05                 17.08        9.00
28/05                  0.370       9.00 
27/05                    --          --
26/05                    --          --
23/05                  19.12       9.00
22/05                   8.00       9.00
21/05                   2.00       9.00
20/05                     --        --
19/05                  0.860       9.00 
16/05                  0.450       9.00
15/05                     --         --
13/05                 186.35       9.00
12/05                  31.70       9.00
09/05                  19.50       9.00
08/05                  10.00       9.00
07/05                  71.05       9.00
06/05                   7.50       9.00
05/05                   6.45       9.00
02/05                  20.05       9.00 
30/04                  52.35       9.00
29/04                   0.95       9.00
28/04                   5.91       9.00
25/04                  25.90       9.00
23/04                   0.15       9.00
22/04                   3.40       9.00 
21/04                  42.80       9.00                
17/04                  15.70       9.00   
16/04                   ----       9.00   
15/04                   4.80       9.00   
11/04                  26.50       9.00   
10/04                   0.75       9.00
09/04                   6.05       9.00
07/04                 159.25       9.00
04/04                   6.10       9.00  
03/04                  32.50       9.00  
02/04                 123.39       9.00  
01/04                 219.29       9.00 
-------------------------------------------

($1 = 60.8400 Indian rupee)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

