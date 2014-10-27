FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 95.66 bln rupees via MSF on Oct 22 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 27, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 95.66 bln rupees via MSF on Oct 22 - RBI

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 95.66 billion
rupees ($1.56 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Oct. 22, compared with 1.94 billion
rupees on Oct. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
22/10                 95.66        9.00
21/10                  1.94        9.00        
20/10                 31.20        9.00          
17/10                  0.50        9.00
16/10                    --        9.00
14/10                 95.52        9.00
13/10                 13.40        9.00
10/10                  9.00        9.00
09/10                  0.12        9.00
08/10                  3.35        9.00
07/10                  2.50        9.00
01/10                  3.30        9.00
30/09                 20.00        9.00
29/09                 10.05        9.00
26/09                  1.45        9.00
25/09                  --          9.00
24/09                  0.30        9.00
23/09                  0.43        9.00
22/09                  1.50        9.00
19/09                  0.55        9.00
18/09                  5.56        9.00
17/09                  0.50        9.00
16/09                  1.25        9.00
15/09                  1.69        9.00
12/09                  1.06        9.00
11/09                  2.40        9.00
10/09                  1.18        9.00
09/09                  2.00        9.00               
08/09                  4.78        9.00
05/09                  0.54        9.00
04/09                  0.7         9.00
03/09                  --          9.00
02/09                  --          9.00 
01/09                  6.50        9.00
28/08                 10.85        9.00
27/08                  --          9.00
26/08                  0.01        9.00
25/08                  2.26        9.00
22/08                 12.00        9.00
21/08                  --          9.00
20/08                  0.20        9.00 
19/08                  --           --
14/08                 31.71        9.00 
13/08                  1.00        9.00
12/08                  0.65        9.00
11/08                 21.29        9.00 
08/08                 24.85        9.00 
07/08                  5.00        9.00 
06/08                 16.39        9.00 
05/08                  3.00        9.00
04/08                   --          --
01/08                 25.00        9.00 
31/07                  0.70        9.00
30/07                   --          --
28/07                  4.99        9.00
25/07                 23.52        9.00
24/07                127.33        9.00
23/07                 28.85        9.00
22/07                 88.10        9.00
21/07                 78.40        9.00
18/07                  0.60        9.00
17/07                  0.27        9.00
16/07                     0        9.00
15/07                  3.29        9.00
14/07                 68.37        9.00
11/07                 83.80        9.00
10/07                  5.10        9.00
09/07                 27.20        9.00
08/07                 44.30        9.00 
07/07                 24.72        9.00  
04/07                  8.50        9.00 
03/07                     0        9.00    
02/07                     0        9.00
01/07                 56.75        9.00
30/06                 88.90        9.00
27/06                 88.80        9.00 
26/06                     0        9.00
25/06                  1.35        9.00
24/06                  6.79        9.00
23/06                 36.45        9.00
20/06                  7.80        9.00
19/06                  2.85        9.00
18/06                  0.710       9.00 
17/06                  9.71        9.00
16/06                  2.10        9.00
13/06                 50.11        9.00
12/06                  0.540       9.00
11/06                  4.6         9.00
10/06                  0.070       9.00 
09/06                  --          --
06/06                  2.44        9.00
05/06                  --          -- 
04/06                  0.780       9.00
03/06                 13.28        9.00
02/06                  9.78        9.00 
30/05                  0.400       9.00  
29/05                 17.08        9.00
28/05                  0.370       9.00 
27/05                    --          --
26/05                    --          --
23/05                  19.12       9.00
22/05                   8.00       9.00
21/05                   2.00       9.00
20/05                     --        --
19/05                  0.860       9.00 
16/05                  0.450       9.00
15/05                     --         --
13/05                 186.35       9.00
12/05                  31.70       9.00
09/05                  19.50       9.00
08/05                  10.00       9.00
07/05                  71.05       9.00
06/05                   7.50       9.00
05/05                   6.45       9.00
02/05                  20.05       9.00 
-------------------------------------------

($1 = 61.1700 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.