TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Jan 16 - RBI
#Asia
January 19, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on Jan 16 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window for three
days on Jan. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The
banks borrowed 200 million rupees ($3.23 million) on Jan. 15.
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
16/01                    --        8.75
15/01                  0.20        8.75
14/01                  5.80        9.00
13/01                  0.45        9.00
12/01                 15.91        9.00
09/01                  2.05        9.00
08/01                  3.56        9.00
07/01                  0.84        9.00
06/01                  1.23        9.00
05/01                 58.01        9.00
02/01                  8.00        9.00
01/01                    --        9.00
31/12                 52.75        9.00 
30/12                  1.00        9.00
29/12                 70.05        9.00
26/12                 33.25        9.00
24/12                  0.72        9.00
23/12                  0.40        9.00
22/12                  4.79        9.00
19/12                  0.09        9.00        
18/12                    --        9.00
17/12                  2.70        9.00
16/12                 60.79        9.00
15/12                  2.07        9.00
12/12                 35.45        9.00
11/12                  4.30        9.00
10/12                    --        9.00
09/12                 10.81        9.00
08/12                  1.91        9.00
05/12                 38.00        9.00
04/12                  4.20        9.00
03/12                  8.33        9.00
02/12                  5.65        9.00
01/12                  7.25        9.00
28/11                  7.50        9.00
27/11                  2.80        9.00
26/11                  0.60        9.00
25/11                  0.20        9.00
24/11                  8.63        9.00
21/11                  0.16        9.00
20/11                  1.00        9.00
19/11                  0.10        9.00
18/11                    --        9.00
17/11                 14.11        9.00
14/11                    --        9.00
13/11                    --        9.00
12/11                  4.15        9.00
11/11                 17.47        9.00     
10/11                  1.00        9.00     
07/11                 28.70        9.00            
05/11                  7.50        9.00        
03/11                    --        9.00                
31/10                  0.20        9.00

-------------------------------------------

($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

