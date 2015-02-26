TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 3.05 bln rupees via MSF on Feb 25 - RBI

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 3.05 billion rupees ($49.25 million) from the central bank’s marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Feb. 25 compared with nil on the previous day, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
BANKS’ BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 30/01 1.2 8.75 29/01 0.20 8.75 28/01 -- 8.75 27/01 0.15 8.75 23/01 14.20 8.75 22/01 0.70 8.75 21/01 0.45 8.75 20/01 0.20 8.75 19/01 1.33 8.75 16/01 -- 8.75 15/01 0.20 8.75 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 31/12 52.75 9.00 30/12 1.00 9.00 29/12 70.05 9.00 26/12 33.25 9.00 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.9325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)