FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 4.45 bln rupees via MSF on May 26 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 27, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 4.45 bln rupees via MSF on May 26 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 4.45 billion rupees
($69.4 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on May 26, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Wednesday. Banks borrowed 2.10 billion rupees from the MSF
window on May 25.
      
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50
30/04                 28.50        8.50
29/04                  1.00        8.50
28/04                  2.25        8.50
27/04                   3.3        8.50
25/04                    --        8.50
24/04                    --        8.50
23/04                 74.43        8.50
22/04                  1.45        8.50
21/04                  0.42        8.50
20/04                  2.62        8.50
18/04                 28.30        8.50
17/04                  2.15        8.50
16/04                    --        8.50
15/04                 33.70        8.50
13/04                  3.30        8.50
11/04                   --         8.50
10/04                 26.31        8.50
09/04                  2.50        8.50
08/04                 19.49        8.50
07/04                  0.90        8.50
06/04                  9.00        8.50
04/04                 22.50        8.50
01/04                416.38        8.50
31/03                416.38        8.50
30/03                 72.30        8.50
28/03                 58.49        8.50
27/03                 23.55        8.50
26/03                  6.90        8.50
25/03                  2.28        8.50   
24/03                  4.05        8.50       
23/03                  1.05        8.50
21/03                  5.00        8.50
20/03                 41.85        8.50
19/03                  6.00        8.50
18/03                  0.25        8.50
17/03                    --        8.50
16/03                  2.00        8.50
14/03                119.48        8.50
13/03                  0.70        8.50
12/03                  1.50        8.50
11/03                  3.54        8.50
10/03                    --        8.50
09/03                    --        8.50
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
-------------------------------------------

    * Source text: (bit.ly/1HK1TZL)

($1 = 64.1400 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.