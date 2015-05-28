TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 5 bln rupees via MSF on May 27 - RBI

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 5 billion rupees ($78.21 million)from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Banks borrowed 4.45 billion rupees from the MSF window on May 26. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1Rphvna) ($1 = 63.9300 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)