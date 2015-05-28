FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 5 bln rupees via MSF on May 27 - RBI
#Asia
May 28, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 5 bln rupees via MSF on May 27 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 5 billion rupees
($78.21 million)from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on May 27, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday. Banks borrowed 4.45 billion rupees from the MSF
window on May 26.
      
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50
30/04                 28.50        8.50
29/04                  1.00        8.50
28/04                  2.25        8.50
27/04                   3.3        8.50
25/04                    --        8.50
24/04                    --        8.50
23/04                 74.43        8.50
22/04                  1.45        8.50
21/04                  0.42        8.50
20/04                  2.62        8.50
18/04                 28.30        8.50
17/04                  2.15        8.50
16/04                    --        8.50
15/04                 33.70        8.50
13/04                  3.30        8.50
11/04                   --         8.50
10/04                 26.31        8.50
09/04                  2.50        8.50
08/04                 19.49        8.50
07/04                  0.90        8.50
06/04                  9.00        8.50
04/04                 22.50        8.50
01/04                416.38        8.50
31/03                416.38        8.50
30/03                 72.30        8.50
28/03                 58.49        8.50
27/03                 23.55        8.50
26/03                  6.90        8.50
25/03                  2.28        8.50   
24/03                  4.05        8.50       
23/03                  1.05        8.50
21/03                  5.00        8.50
20/03                 41.85        8.50
19/03                  6.00        8.50
18/03                  0.25        8.50
17/03                    --        8.50
16/03                  2.00        8.50
14/03                119.48        8.50
13/03                  0.70        8.50
12/03                  1.50        8.50
11/03                  3.54        8.50
10/03                    --        8.50
09/03                    --        8.50
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
-------------------------------------------

    * Source text: (bit.ly/1Rphvna)

($1 = 63.9300 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
