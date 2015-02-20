FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 750 mln via MSF on Feb 18 - RBI
#Asia
February 20, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 750 mln via MSF on Feb 18 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 750 million rupees
($12.06 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on Feb. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Friday. The banks did not borrow on Feb. 16.
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
30/01                   1.2        8.75
29/01                  0.20        8.75
28/01                    --        8.75
27/01                  0.15        8.75
23/01                 14.20        8.75 
22/01                  0.70        8.75
21/01                  0.45        8.75
20/01                  0.20        8.75
19/01                  1.33        8.75
16/01                    --        8.75
15/01                  0.20        8.75
14/01                  5.80        9.00
13/01                  0.45        9.00
12/01                 15.91        9.00
09/01                  2.05        9.00
08/01                  3.56        9.00
07/01                  0.84        9.00
06/01                  1.23        9.00
05/01                 58.01        9.00
02/01                  8.00        9.00
01/01                    --        9.00
31/12                 52.75        9.00 
30/12                  1.00        9.00
29/12                 70.05        9.00
26/12                 33.25        9.00
24/12                  0.72        9.00
23/12                  0.40        9.00
22/12                  4.79        9.00
19/12                  0.09        9.00        
18/12                    --        9.00
17/12                  2.70        9.00
16/12                 60.79        9.00
15/12                  2.07        9.00
12/12                 35.45        9.00
11/12                  4.30        9.00
10/12                    --        9.00
09/12                 10.81        9.00
08/12                  1.91        9.00
05/12                 38.00        9.00
04/12                  4.20        9.00
03/12                  8.33        9.00
02/12                  5.65        9.00
01/12                  7.25        9.00             

-------------------------------------------
 
($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
