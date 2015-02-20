TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 750 mln via MSF on Feb 18 - RBI

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 750 million rupees ($12.06 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Feb. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The banks did not borrow on Feb. 16. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 30/01 1.2 8.75 29/01 0.20 8.75 28/01 -- 8.75 27/01 0.15 8.75 23/01 14.20 8.75 22/01 0.70 8.75 21/01 0.45 8.75 20/01 0.20 8.75 19/01 1.33 8.75 16/01 -- 8.75 15/01 0.20 8.75 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 31/12 52.75 9.00 30/12 1.00 9.00 29/12 70.05 9.00 26/12 33.25 9.00 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.2000 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)