TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 1.5 bln rupees via MSF on March 12 - RBI
#Asia
March 13, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 1.5 bln rupees via MSF on March 12 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 1.5 billion
rupees ($23.98 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window on March 12, compared with 3.54
billion rupees on March 11, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday.
    
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
12/03                  1.50        8.50
11/03                  3.54        8.50
10/03                    --        8.50
09/03                    --        8.50
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
30/01                   1.2        8.75
29/01                  0.20        8.75
28/01                    --        8.75
27/01                  0.15        8.75
23/01                 14.20        8.75 
22/01                  0.70        8.75
21/01                  0.45        8.75
20/01                  0.20        8.75
19/01                  1.33        8.75
16/01                    --        8.75
15/01                  0.20        8.75
14/01                  5.80        9.00
13/01                  0.45        9.00
12/01                 15.91        9.00
09/01                  2.05        9.00
08/01                  3.56        9.00
07/01                  0.84        9.00
06/01                  1.23        9.00
05/01                 58.01        9.00
02/01                  8.00        9.00
01/01                    --        9.00

-------------------------------------------

($1 = 62.5600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
