TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 33.7 bln rupees via MSF on April 15 - RBI
#Asia
April 16, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 33.7 bln rupees via MSF on April 15 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 33.70 billion rupees ($540.41 million) from the central bank’s marginal standing facility (MSF) window on April 15, compared with 3.3 billion rupees on April 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

-------------------------------------------

BANKS’ BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------

DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1CMJcNJ) ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)

