TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 420 mln rupees via MSF on April 21

April 22 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 420 million rupees ($6.7 million) from the central bank’s marginal standing facility (MSF) window on April 21, compared with 2.62 billion rupees on April 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
BANKS’ BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 -------------------------------------------