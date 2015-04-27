FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on April 24 - RBI
April 27, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on April 24 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on April
24, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. Banks borrowed
74.43 billion rupees  ($1.17 billion) on April 23.
    
       
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
24/04                    --        8.50
23/04                 74.43        8.50
22/04                  1.45        8.50
21/04                  0.42        8.50
20/04                  2.62        8.50
18/04                 28.30        8.50
17/04                  2.15        8.50
16/04                    --        8.50
15/04                 33.70        8.50
13/04                  3.30        8.50
11/04                   --         8.50
10/04                 26.31        8.50
09/04                  2.50        8.50
08/04                 19.49        8.50
07/04                  0.90        8.50
06/04                  9.00        8.50
04/04                 22.50        8.50
01/04                416.38        8.50
31/03                416.38        8.50
30/03                 72.30        8.50
28/03                 58.49        8.50
27/03                 23.55        8.50
26/03                  6.90        8.50
25/03                  2.28        8.50   
24/03                  4.05        8.50       
23/03                  1.05        8.50
21/03                  5.00        8.50
20/03                 41.85        8.50
19/03                  6.00        8.50
18/03                  0.25        8.50
17/03                    --        8.50
16/03                  2.00        8.50
14/03                119.48        8.50
13/03                  0.70        8.50
12/03                  1.50        8.50
11/03                  3.54        8.50
10/03                    --        8.50
09/03                    --        8.50
07/03                148.38        8.50
05/03                 18.77        8.50
04/03                  0.00        8.50 
03/03                  7.00        8.75
02/03                  9.00        8.75
27/02                  1.85        8.75
26/02                  0.70        8.75 
25/02                  3.05        8.75
24/02                   --         8.75
23/02                  3.10        8.75
20/02                  0.85        8.75
18/02                  0.75        8.75   
16/02                    --        8.75
13/02                    --        8.75
12/02                  3.25        8.75
11/02                 27.69        8.75
10/02                   2.4        8.75
09/02                   3.5        8.75
06/02                  4.03        8.75
05/02                 10.63        8.75
04/02                   2.2        8.75
03/02                  0.62        8.75
02/02                  0.25        8.75
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1diiIOd)

($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
