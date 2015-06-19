FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 1.28 bln rupees via MSF on June 18 - RBI
#Asia
June 19, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 1.28 bln rupees via MSF on June 18 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 1.28 billion
rupees ($20.09 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility window on June 18, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
    Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal
standing facility window on June 17.
          
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1BrEzhe)


($1 = 63.7000 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
