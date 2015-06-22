FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees via MSF on June 19 - RBI
#Asia
June 22, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 450 mln rupees via MSF on June 19 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 450 million rupees
($7.09 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility window on June 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday.
    Indian banks borrowed 1.28 billion rupees from the central
bank's marginal standing facility window on June 18.
          
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1TGUluE)



($1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
