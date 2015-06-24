FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on June 23 - RBI
June 24, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on June 23 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility window on June 23, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
    They borrowed 3 billion rupees from the central bank's
marginal standing facility window on June 22.
          
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1KbzmNH)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

