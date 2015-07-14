FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on July 13 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find qualified inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 14, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on July 13 - RBI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July
13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
     The banks borrowed 2.60 billion rupees ($40.90 million)
from the central bank's MSF window on July 10.     
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
30/06                 39.00        8.25
29/06                  0.60        8.25
27/06                   --         8.25
26/06                   --         8.25
25/06                  7.00        8.25
24/06                   --         8.25
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1eYfeRE)
  ($1 = 63.5625 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.