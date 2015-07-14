TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on July 13 - RBI

July 14 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The banks borrowed 2.60 billion rupees ($40.90 million) from the central bank's MSF window on July 10. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1eYfeRE) ($1 = 63.5625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)