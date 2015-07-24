FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on July 23 - RBI
#Asia
July 24, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on July 23 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July
23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
    The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window
on July 22, as well.     
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
23/07                    --        8.25
22/07                    --        8.25
21/07                  0.15        8.25
20/07                    --        8.25
17/07                  0.75        8.25
16/07                  0.25        8.25
15/07                  0.10        8.25
14/07                   --         8.25
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
30/06                 39.00        8.25
29/06                  0.60        8.25
27/06                   --         8.25
26/06                   --         8.25
25/06                  7.00        8.25
24/06                   --         8.25
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1IpS6sR)




 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
