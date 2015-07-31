TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on July 30 - RBI

July 31 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The banks borrowed 250 million rupees ($3.91 million) from the central bank's MSF window on July 29. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1Smd2pa) ($1 = 63.9400 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)