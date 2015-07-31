FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on July 30 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 31, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks did not borrow via MSF on July 30 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July
30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. 
    The banks borrowed 250 million rupees ($3.91 million) from
the central bank's MSF window on July 29.     
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
30/07                    --        8.25
29/07                  0.25        8.25
28/07                  0.10        8.25
27/07                  4.85        8.25
25/07                    --        8.25
24/07                  0.45        8.25
23/07                    --        8.25
22/07                    --        8.25
21/07                  0.15        8.25
20/07                    --        8.25
17/07                  0.75        8.25
16/07                  0.25        8.25
15/07                  0.10        8.25
14/07                   --         8.25
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
30/06                 39.00        8.25
29/06                  0.60        8.25
27/06                   --         8.25
26/06                   --         8.25
25/06                  7.00        8.25
24/06                   --         8.25
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1Smd2pa)
 
($1 = 63.9400 Indian rupees)


 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.